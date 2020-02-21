AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Guimbarda Homers Twice in 10-1 Rout Over Troy

CU Athletic Communications

KISSIMMEE, Fla. Clemson designated player Marissa Guimbarda hit two home runs and recorded four RBIs to lead the Tigers to their eighth victory of the season. Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle, who entered Friday’s second game in relief of Logan Caymol in the top of the third, earned her third win of the season in the circle for the Tigers.

Leading off for Clemson was junior infielder Cammy Pereira, who got things started for the Tigers after hitting her third career home run in the bottom of the first. Then three batters later, Guimbarda smacked her first of two homers of the day on a two-run shot to left field, which scored outfielder Grace Mattimore. Guimbarda’s first-inning home run was the 30 of her career and sixth of the season. It was also the fourth instance this year in which a Guimbarda hit resulted in Clemson taking the lead over its opponent.

Cagle made her second appearance in the circle in the top of the third after throwing a complete game against Villanova earlier in the day. The freshman righty stepped into the circle from center field with one Trojan runner on first. After a wild pitch later in the inning, Cagle maintained her composure and retired the last two Troy batters on swinging strikeouts to get out of the jam.

On the day, Cagle combined for a total of 18 strikeouts in 10.0 innings worth of work.

The Clemson offense heated up in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs in the inning on six hits. Cagle – at the plate – sparked the momentum for the Tigers after her RBI single scored Pereira. Infielders MK Bonamy and Hannah Goodwin also earned RBIs for Clemson in the third.

Guimbarda’s second homer of the game came in the fourth put the Tigers ahead 10-1.

Cagle then retired the next three Troy batters in the top of the fifth to activate the NCAA’s run rule.

With the loss, Troy fell to 7-3.

Clemson, now 8-6 on the season, takes on Oakland (3-2) on Saturday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at 1 p.m., followed by Stetson (6-6) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday’s games are set to stream on FloSoftball.com with a paid subscription.

For complete coverage of the Tiger softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.


Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weatherly Dominates Stony Brook In Tigers' 2-0 Win

Clemson LHP Sam Weatherly recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts and allowed just one walk in six innings as the Tigers shut out the Seawolves at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Men's Basketball Focused On Finishing Strong

The Clemson Men's Basketball team has only five games remaining in the regular season. They will need to win out to keep their hopes of making the NCAA tournament alive.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson Recruiting: Two Wide Receivers to Watch

Clemson already secured commitments from two very talented wide receivers. Could the Tigers accept the commitment of a third big wide receiver?

Brian Smith

Swinney: College Football is "Great"

More and more we are seeing the use of drugs, player suspensions, abuse and even coaches abusing players, both verbally and physically, making head lines. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney weighed in with his thoughts, in light of these headlines.

Zach Lentz

Inside the Numbers: Stats Clemson Can Improve Upon In 2020

From a statistical standpoint, it's hard to find much that Clemson didn’t do right on offense or defense in 2019, but there are certain areas and special teams stats that can be improved upon when the Tigers begin spring practice Feb. 26.

Brad Senkiw

Inside Recruiting: Clemson 2021 Offers

Who is Clemson recruiting for the 2021 recruiting cycle? Who has earned an offer from the Tigers? Check back here for the most up-to-date account of the next great group of Tigers.

Connor Watson

Clemson Softball's "Big Three"

There is a ton of energy and excitement around Clemson's inaugural softball team and much of that has to do with the fact that three dominant players have emerged in Logan Caymol, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Giumbarda.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to Receive 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announces Trevor Lawrence as its 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy recipient

Zach Lentz

Five Players That Will Not Contribute In 2020

With all the talent on the Clemson roster, there just isn't enough snaps for everyone to contribute. Here are five guys who are still a year away from making a major imapct.

JP-Priester

Clemson Baseball vs Liberty | Game 3: Live Thread 1pm from Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, SC (NO TV TODAY) Starting Pitchers: LHP Joe Adametz (LIB) vs RHP Spencer Strider (CLEM)

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester