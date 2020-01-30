Morris Named to All-ACC Academic Team

Clemson, S.C. – The ACC announced earlier today that Logan Morris, a junior industrial engineering major from Inman, S.C., has been named to the 2019 All-ACC Women’s Cross Country Academic Team. This is Morris’ fifth time earning All-ACC academic team honors during her Clemson career, with 2019 serving as the third time she has earned the award for her cross country accomplishments.

The All-ACC Academic Team is comprised of student-athletes who hold a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00, while also having earned a 3.00 or above GPA in their most recently completed semester. Athletic achievements are considered as final selections are made.

Morris had an excellent cross country season in 2019, serving as the Tigers’ top finisher in all five races in which she toed the line. Morris earned a personal best performance at the 5km distance by running 16:49.5 to win her section at the Joe Piane – Notre Dame Invitational. Three top-five finishes and a 17th-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Region Cross Country Championships earned Morris All-Region honors for her 2019 campaign.