Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    National Champions: Clemson Tigers Win Third Title in 2-0 Win Over Washington
    Updated:
    Original:

    National Champions: Clemson Tigers Win Third Title in 2-0 Win Over Washington

    The title was the seventh team National Championship in Clemson Athletics history, joining football (1981, 2016, 2018), men’s golf (2003).
    Author:

    The title was the seventh team National Championship in Clemson Athletics history, joining football (1981, 2016, 2018), men’s golf (2003).

    CUAD RELEASE

    CARY, N.C. — Junior forward Isaiah Reid’s goal just 27 seconds into the College Cup final proved decisive as the Clemson Tigers upended No. 2 Washington, 2-0, to win the 2021 Men’s Soccer National Championship. The victory marked the Tigers’ third national title and first since 1987, and the first under Head Coach Mike Noonan.

    The title was the seventh team National Championship in Clemson Athletics history, joining football (1981, 2016, 2018), men’s golf (2003).

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17346099

    National Champions: Clemson Tigers Win Third Title in 2-0 Win Over Washington

    The title was the seventh team National Championship in Clemson Athletics history, joining football (1981, 2016, 2018), men’s golf (2003).

    USATSI_17167886

    Clemson in the NFL: Lawrence, Higgins, Mullen and Renfrow Highlight Week 14

    All Clemson gives you the three biggest NFL contest for former Clemson Tigers.

    Urban Meyer

    Report: Tensions Mounting in Jacksonville Between Meyer, Lawrence, Other Jags' Players

    Tensions are mounting in Jacksonville between Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and his players, including former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, according to a report.

    Reid, a Rock Hill, S.C. native, scored both Clemson goals, as he added his second in the 15th minute on a beautiful header that concluded the scoring, giving the Tigers the historic 2-0 victory. Clemson knocked off the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4, No. 9 and overall seeds on its tournament run.

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17346099
    Olympic Sports

    National Champions: Clemson Tigers Win Third Title in 2-0 Win Over Washington

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17167886
    Tigers in the NFL

    Clemson in the NFL: Lawrence, Higgins, Mullen and Renfrow Highlight Week 14

    5 hours ago
    Urban Meyer
    Tigers in the NFL

    Report: Tensions Mounting in Jacksonville Between Meyer, Lawrence, Other Jags' Players

    20 hours ago
    IMG_5019
    Football

    Clemson Tiger: Portal Tracker

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16878366
    Football

    Swinney Issues Statement on Elliott Hire

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17127289_168387971_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Clemson vs. Drake Setup

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17062128_168387971_lowres
    Football

    After Wild Week, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has Work to Do This Weekend

    Dec 10, 2021
    Streeter22
    Football

    Early Look at Clemson's Potential New OC Brandon Streeter

    Dec 10, 2021