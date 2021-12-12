National Champions: Clemson Tigers Win Third Title in 2-0 Win Over Washington

CUAD RELEASE

CARY, N.C. — Junior forward Isaiah Reid’s goal just 27 seconds into the College Cup final proved decisive as the Clemson Tigers upended No. 2 Washington, 2-0, to win the 2021 Men’s Soccer National Championship. The victory marked the Tigers’ third national title and first since 1987, and the first under Head Coach Mike Noonan.

The title was the seventh team National Championship in Clemson Athletics history, joining football (1981, 2016, 2018), men’s golf (2003).

Reid, a Rock Hill, S.C. native, scored both Clemson goals, as he added his second in the 15th minute on a beautiful header that concluded the scoring, giving the Tigers the historic 2-0 victory. Clemson knocked off the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4, No. 9 and overall seeds on its tournament run.