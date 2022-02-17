Skip to main content
Pair of Former Clemson Golfers Take on Loaded Field at Genesis Open

Doc Redman and Kyle Stanley compete in the PGA Tour's Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour gets started Thursday in sunny California at another prestigious course, and a pair of former Clemson golfers get a chance at the $12 million prize pool.

Doc Redman and Kyle Stanley take on a loaded field alongside names like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more at the Par-71 Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. 

Here's a look at how those Tigers stack up and what their odds are, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, to win the Genesis Open this week:

 Doc Redman: The former Clemson star, who's at +32000 to win the Genesis tees off Thursday in the first round looking to move up in the FedEx Cup rankings. Starting the week at No. 166, Redman has made the cut in his last two events, including a top-25 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January and tied for 33rd at Pebble Beach two weeks ago. 

Kyle Stanley: The All-American for the Tigers is listed at +42000 to win this week. Stanley is 175th in the rankings heading into the Genesis Open. Stanley has missed three consecutive cuts since finishing T-27 at the Sony Open in January. That's his best finish of the 2021-22 season. 

