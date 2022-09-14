Six Former Tigers in Season Opening PGA Tournament

Clemson, SC.-Six former Clemson golfers will compete in the PGA Tour’s season opening Fortinet Championship in Napa, California this weekend. The list includes Lucas Glover, Doc Redman, Ben Martin, Carson Young, Kyle Stanley and Jacob Bridgeman.

With six former players in the field, Clemson trails only Georgia Tech, who has seven former Yellow Jackets in the Fortinet Championship. Alabama, California, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and UNLV are all tied for third with five apiece.

Glover has been on the PGA Tour since 2004 and is a veteran of 487 events with 56 career top 10 finishes, including four wins. He finished #42 in the FedExCup standings last year after a third place finish at the St. Jude’s Classic in Memphis. He is currently ranked #85 in the Official World Rankings.

Redman won the 2017 US Amateur Championship prior to his sophomore year at Clemson, just the second Clemson golfer to win the award. He is fully exempt on the PGA Tour this year after a top 125 finish in the FedExCup standings last year. He finished third at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. He made 14 cuts in 28 events last year, his fourth year on the PGA Tour.

Martin qualified for the PGA Tour this year through the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs. This is his 10th year on tour. He played in 16 events last year and finished second at the Puntacana Championship. He is a veteran of 204 career PGA events and has 16 top 10 finishes, including one win. He was a finalist at the US Amateur in 2009.

Carson Young is in his first year on the PGA Tour. He qualified through a #16 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs. He won the Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour last year. A first-team All-ACC player for the Tigers in 2016 and 2017, this will be his second career PGA Tour tournament.

Stanley was a first-team All-American in 2007 and 2009 when he finished second at the NCAA Championship. This is his 13th year on the PGA Tour, where he has won twice and has 24 top 10 finishes. He played a limited schedule last year due to injury.

Jacob Bridgeman received a sponsor’s exemption to the Fortinet Championship. He was an All-American at Clemson last year when he was ACC Player of the Year and ACC individual Champion. Additionally he was named the top golf student-athlete in the ACC for the second straight year. Bridgeman played two PGA Tour events last year after his top five finish in the PGA University Standings.