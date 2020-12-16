FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
2021 ATH Will Taylor Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2021 ATH Will Taylor has officially signed with Clemson as part of the Tigers 2021 recruiting class.
2021 ATH Will Taylor, out of Dutch Fork High School in Columbia, has officially signed with Clemson as part of its 2021 recruiting class. 

Taylor is the second two sport-standout to have committed to Clemson this cycle. Back in June of 2019, he made a verbal commitment to play baseball for the Tigers, then in September also committed to Dabo Swinney and the football program. He had been on the Tigers radar since attending camp in the summer of 2019.

Last season Taylor helped lead Dutch Fork to a state title, throwing for 2,237 yards with 21 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions. While Taylor is signing early, he won't enroll early as he plans to finish up his high school baseball career in the spring.

