2021 DE Cade Denhoff Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Defensive end Cade Denhoff, one of the top pass rushing prospects in the country, has officially signed as part the 2021 Clemson recruiting class.

One of the nations most talented defensive fronts in the country just added another elite pass rusher to the mix.

SI All-American candidate Cade Denhoff, out of Lakeland, Florida, has officially signed with Clemson. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound pass rusher committed to Clemson in January, and it is a recruitment the Tigers pretty much led from the onset. Other schools to have offered were Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, as well as numerous others.

"I just kind of fell in love with their program, coaching and culture," Denhoff told SI All-American in January. "And obviously they're winners. This is the place for me."

Denhoff finished just outside of SI All American's top ten edge rushers, but did receive an honorable mention. In 2019 he registered 92 tackles, 11 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss for Lakeland Christian.

SI All-American Analysis:

"Hailing from Florida, Denhoff possesses a good motor and plays with impressive effort. He is most comfortable in wide-alignments, as he likes altering his pass-rush track some to disrupt offensive tackles’ punch timing. He flashes a club to land on the outside shoulder/upper-arm of his opponents and a cross-chop with a dip entry in his pass-rush arsenal. With his consistent urgency at the snap and active lower half, Denhoff also can be used well on TEX stunts and other twists and games. The Clemson commit plays snap to whistle, often hunting ball-carriers until he finishes. Denhoff also has gap-penetrating skills that factor in the run game. He can skinny through creases between tackles and guards before using solid closing quickness to pursue and finish. Denhoff will fit in well as a 7/9-technique end for the Tigers."