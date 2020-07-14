SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Cade Denhoff Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Cade Denhoff
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Lakeland (Fla.) Lakeland Christian
Committed to: Clemson
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall with strong shoulders, long arms, and big hands. He has a narrow waist and a common athletic lower half. 

Athleticism: Has a basketball background. Jumped nearly 30 inches and posted a 4.44 shuttle time last spring. A high motor type who’s active at the snap with urgency and effort. Good quickness when reducing inside. Flashes ability to come to balance upon line of scrimmage entry versus the run. 

Instincts: Hand fighter who finishes well versus run and pass. Very good eyes and ball location skills both on the edge and inside. Creates action at the snap, reacts well to counter, and squeezes well on ball-carriers. Good range and hustles in pursuit/chase phase. 

Polish: Works as a 5 and 7-technique on the edges from a 4-point stance. He also kicks inside to play in the interior front. Has an array of slaps, rips, and clubs while also working in a chop. Capable of sinking pad level and dipping around blocks as well. Length and hand activity compensate for an average reduction of ground/space in his initial steps. Needs to convert his pass-rush tools into a coordinated and developed pass-rush plan. 

Bottom Line: Hailing from the Sunshine State, Denhoff combines impressive length, effort, and hand usage. He needs to continue getting more vertical in his initial threat at the snap, but he has a good foundation of tools to build upon. Denhoff fits best as a strong-side 7-technique in a 4-man defensive front or as a 4i/5-technique in a 3-man front.

