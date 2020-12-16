2021 OL Marcus Tate Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Offensive lineman and SI All American candidate Marcus Tate has officially signed on as part of the 2021 Clemson recruiting class.

The signing of Marcus Tate gives Clemson one of the best interior offensive linemen prospects in the country.

At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, the SI All-American candidate comes to Clemson from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School and has been committed since September of 2019. Other schools Tate had been hearing from the most included Texas A&M, Miami, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Cal.

Tate is ranked as the sixth best interior linemen in the country.

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Big frame at 6-foot-5 with long arms. He has some baby fat to lose from his 325-pound body and definition to be acquired, which will be done via a consistent college strength and conditioning program.



Athleticism: Tate has a basketball background, which helps him stay balanced and coordinated on the football field. He gets out of his stance well in pass-protection and uses his size and bulk to make it difficult for defenders to make their way around him. Tate also has good strength and some point-of-attack power in his punch with his big paws.

Instincts: Mixes a 45-degree pass set with a short set when working on the edge. Does a good job of using his inside arm/hand to punch and steer. Good lateral agility to mirror once he’s engaged. Tate plays to his size at the point-of-attack as a run-blocker, while also flashing short-area quickness to produce on the second level versus linebackers.

Polish: Will have to find a home on the right or left side as a guard and refine his footwork for that position once he reaches college. Has above-average hand usage at this point with heavy hands and good strength. Once Tate consistently begins to play with a low pad level and has improved his body composition, he should be ready to compete for playing time as a guard on a college roster.

Bottom Line: A big man with heavy mitts, point-of-attack strength, and size, Tate has a chance to make an impact on a roster as a guard. He plays with a high hat at times, but makes up for it with short-area quickness as a run-blocker and mixing his sets in pass-protection. Moving inside to guard in college to consistently place him in phone booths will elevate Tate’s game to a new level.