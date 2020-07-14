SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Marcus Tate Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Marcus Tate
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair
Schools of Interest: Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma, among others.
Projected Position: Running Back

Athleticism: Tate has a basketball background, which helps him stay balanced and coordinated on the football field. He gets out of his stance well in pass-protection and uses his size and bulk to make it difficult for defenders to make their way around him. Tate also has good strength and some point-of-attack power in his punch with his big paws. 

Instincts: Mixes a 45-degree pass set with a short set when working on the edge. Does a good job of using his inside arm/hand to punch and steer. Good lateral agility to mirror once he’s engaged. Tate plays to his size at the point-of-attack as a run-blocker, while also flashing short-area quickness to produce on the second level versus linebackers. 

Polish: Will have to find a home on the right or left side as a guard and refine his footwork for that position once he reaches college. Has above-average hand usage at this point with heavy hands and good strength. Once Tate consistently begins to play with a low pad level and has improved his body composition, he should be ready to compete for playing time as a guard on a college roster. 

Bottom Line: A big man with heavy mitts, point-of-attack strength, and size, Tate has a chance to make an impact on a roster as a guard. He plays with a high hat at times, but makes up for it with short-area quickness as a run-blocker and mixing his sets in pass-protection. Moving inside to guard in college to consistently place him in phone booths will elevate Tate’s game to a new level.

