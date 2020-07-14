SI All-American Candidate Marcus Tate Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Marcus Tate

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair

Schools of Interest: Texas A & M, Auburn, Texas, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma, among others.

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Big frame at 6-foot-5 with long arms. He has some baby fat to lose from his 325-pound body and definition to be acquired, which will be done via a consistent college strength and conditioning program.

Athleticism: Tate has a basketball background, which helps him stay balanced and coordinated on the football field. He gets out of his stance well in pass-protection and uses his size and bulk to make it difficult for defenders to make their way around him. Tate also has good strength and some point-of-attack power in his punch with his big paws.

Instincts: Mixes a 45-degree pass set with a short set when working on the edge. Does a good job of using his inside arm/hand to punch and steer. Good lateral agility to mirror once he’s engaged. Tate plays to his size at the point-of-attack as a run-blocker, while also flashing short-area quickness to produce on the second level versus linebackers.

Polish: Will have to find a home on the right or left side as a guard and refine his footwork for that position once he reaches college. Has above-average hand usage at this point with heavy hands and good strength. Once Tate consistently begins to play with a low pad level and has improved his body composition, he should be ready to compete for playing time as a guard on a college roster.

Bottom Line: A big man with heavy mitts, point-of-attack strength, and size, Tate has a chance to make an impact on a roster as a guard. He plays with a high hat at times, but makes up for it with short-area quickness as a run-blocker and mixing his sets in pass-protection. Moving inside to guard in college to consistently place him in phone booths will elevate Tate’s game to a new level.