Will Shipley, one of the top running backs in the nation, has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers as a member of its 2021 recruiting class.

The SI All-American candidate and Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina for 2019 committed to Clemson back in May. Shipley had more than two dozen offers from across the country and chose the Tigers over eventual runner-up Notre Dame.

"It gives me an opportunity to win national championships and create relationships with guys that are very similar to me, you know that will carry on through the rest of my life," Shipley said. "And you know that our kids will be growing up together playing Pop Warner football and you know, the people at Clemson are the type of people that I want to do that with."

At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, the dynamic Shipley is ranked as the third-best running back in the country and is No. 28 in the SI99. During his junior season, he rushed for more than 2000 yards, averaged almost 11 YPC, and had 30 touchdowns. He also added another 582 yards receiving with another 8 touchdowns.

SI All-American Analysis:

Shipley may project as the top three-down running back in the class of 2021. He possesses track speed and home run ability from any position on the field -- inside, outside, in the passing game or return game. He has the vision and lateral strength to stress the defensive edge in the outside zone game along with the one-cut swiftness to break down defenders in the open field or as a pass catcher. Lower body power and center of gravity are also on ideal fronts relative to his age, as his power will compliment the open field speed at over 200 pounds sooner rather than later. Also an elite lacrosse recruit as a goal-scoring midfielder, reemphasizing quickness and overall field awareness, Shipley has the versatility and talent to see early playing time, even at a place like Clemson.