Elite Kansas ATH Commits to Clemson

Clemson has been on a torrid streak on the recruiting trail of late.

Since things opened back up at the beginning of June, the Tigers have picked up verbals from eight of their 12 total commitments in the 2022 class.

The latest came on Friday night when Jaren Kanak announced a commitment to Clemson. The top player in the state of Kansas chose the Tigers over other suitors that included Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Kansas State.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound SI All-American candidate is listed as an ATH by most of the recruiting services, but he is a linebacker take for Clemson, and is very likely the only one that the Tigers takes in this class.

Kanak was offered back in early June after working out for the coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps and was the guy defensive coordinator Brent Venables wanted in this class.

The addition of Kanak now gives the Tigers 12 verbal pledges in the 2022 recruiting cycle. From a pure talent standpoint, it's currently one of the best classes in the country. All but one of Clemson's one dozen commitments are considered blue-chip prospects.

All Clemson Analysis: Kanak is a burner as evidenced by his 10.37 time in the 100-meter. Plays multiple positions in high school but projects as a linebacker at the next level, very likely at the SAM in Venables' defense. A guy that already possesses amazing ball skills, something that should translate well when he has to drop back into coverage. The only real weakness with him right now is he hasn't concentrated on playing just one position. Once he does, he has the potential to develop into a very versatile defender on the defensive side of the ball.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!