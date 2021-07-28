Elite In-State Cornerback Commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up a commitment from Jeadyn Lukus on Wednesday, giving the Tigers their eleventh verbal pledge in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Clemson coaching staff continues to add elite-level talent to the 2022 recruiting class.

In-state cornerback Jeadyn Lukus committed to the Tigers on Wednesday, choosing Clemson over North Carolina and Ohio State. However, just like it did with Daylen Everette, another highly-touted corner that committed earlier this month, this really came down to a battle between the Tigers and Tarheels.

The highly-touted cornerback was on campus over the weekend for the All In Cookout after having also visited last month for the Elite Retreat. Being an in-state guy who grew up rooting for Clemson, Lukus was a player the Tigers could not let get away and this coaching staff did an excellent job of making him feel like a priority throughout his recruitment.

Lukus is the eleventh commitment Clemson has secured in the 2022 class, with five of those being defensive backs. All five are considered blue-chip prospects and SI All-American candidates, giving Dabo Swinney his best secondary class to date.

Out of Mauldin, Lukus is considered the top player in the state of South Carolina and is ranked No. 8 nationally among all cornerbacks.

SI All American Analysis:

"Another two-way player on the list with easy speed and ball skills on offense, it translates quite well with Lukus. He has an excellent feel for the game, with elite body control and patience before 'firing' after the play is diagnosed. The length and speed combine for explosiveness upon contact, with the type of stride to chase down ball carriers or make up for a rare coverage mistake as well. Lukus is a technician in off-man and zone coverage, able to play over the top quite naturally. He can work the press game to a degree and understands how to attack an opponent at the line or in run support within his responsibility. Not many lengthy cornerbacks has both a high ceiling and strong floor, but Lukus hits each mark on tape."