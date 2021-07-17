Elite 2022 ATH From IMG Commits to Clemson

SI All-American candidate Keon Sabb committed to Clemson on Saturday, giving the Tigers nine verbal pledges in the 2022 recruiting class.

Clemson's hot summer on the recruiting trail continued on Saturday afternoon.

ATH Keon Sabb, out of IMG, committed to the Tigers, choosing Clemson over Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and LSU with the Bulldogs being Clemson's biggest competition.

"A whole bunch of different emotions after all these visits," Sabb said during his commitment. "Trying to analyze what schools are best. It's just a lot of high hopes right now."

Considered one of the best players in the class regardless of position, Sabb is projected to play safety at the collegiate level.

"I'm a very versatile player, a guy that can do it all," Sabb said.

Sabb was on campus last month with a group of players from IMG and has long been a priority target for the Tigers. Clemson has been considered the favorite to land the elite-level talent over the past few weeks. He has one official visit left to take and is expected to use it for one of the Tigers games this fall.

The Tigers now have nine verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class and have a chance to get to ten with cornerback target Daylen Everette also set to announce this afternoon.

All Clemson's Take: Two-sport player, with all the athleticism you want in a safety. Has played wide receiver in high school in New Jersey but is expected to play safety after transferring to IMG for his senior season. Already weighing up over 200-pounds, has the potential to move into some sort of hybrid role on the defensive side of the ball, possibly the SAM. Rarely takes bad angles and has a quick reaction time. Once he starts to focus on playing defense full-time, has the potential to be a difference-maker.

