Clemson Picks Up Commitment From One of Nation's Best Cornerbacks

2022 cornerback Daylen Everette, out of IMG, has announced a commitment to the Clemson, giving the Tigers its second verbal pledge on the day.

Clemson is quietly putting together a class of defensive backs unlike any other team in the country.

2022 cornerback Daylen Everette has committed to the Tigers, choosing Clemson over Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina and Florida State. However, make no mistake, this came down to a battle between the Tigers and Tarheels.

"The process was very long and stressful, a lot to think about," Everette said during his announcement. "Long nights with my parents just talking to them and I am just glad I finally came down with my decision."

Everette is the second elite-level talent to have committed to Clemson on Saturday, joining IMG teammate Keon Sabb who also announced a verbal pledge.

"It's a national championship team," Everette said. "Very prestigious program, academic and athletically and I'm just excited to be a part of it."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound SI All-American candidate out of IMG, is ranked No. 4 in the country among all cornerbacks. Everette's relationship with Clemson conerbacks coach Mike Reed, as well as the Tigers track record of developing players at the position, really helped win the talented defensive back over.

SI All-American Analysis:

"There is plenty to like of the IMG Academy cornerback. He is a steady-leverage technician who can win at the line of scrimmage, specializing in a demoralizing press with the ability to disengage versus the run consistently, too. When playing zone or even in off coverage, Everette shines in close quarters, with instincts and low plane as he breaks on the football. His 11 interceptions in 2019, while in his native Virginia, was followed up by a lack of attempts his way at IMG last fall while helping the program go unblemished against that national schedule. The complete defensive back has nickel and safety upside, but Everette's floor is among the best in the country on the island."

Everette's addition now gives Clemson ten verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class and along with Sabb, Toriano Pride and Sherrod Covil, gives the Tigers four blue-chip defensive backs in the same class.

Originally from Virginia, Everette transferred to IMG before the start of his junior season and helped lead the team to an unbeaten record against one of the most difficult high school schedules in the country.

All Clemson's Take: The Tigers might still be a little behind from a pure numbers standpoint, but there is no doubt that this is shaping up to be one of the better classes in the country based purely on talent alone. The addition of Everette gives Clemson one of the best cover corners in the country and combined with Pride gives the program two Top-10 corners in the same class, with both having a shot at making an appearance in the SI99.