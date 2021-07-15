Sports Illustrated home
Tiger Tracker: Clemson In Process of Putting Together Special Class of Defensive Backs

The defensive backs the Tigers are attempting to add in the recruiting cycle gives Clemson a chance to sign what could eventually be a special 2022 recruiting class in regards to the secondary.
Clemson could potentially sign as many as five defensive backs in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Tigers came into the cycle wanting to add two safeties and up to three cornerbacks and the coaching staff has already secured commitments from one player at each position in Toriano Pride (CB) and Sherrod Covil (S).

Two more priority targets are set to announce this weekend, with cornerback Daylen Everette and safety Keon Sabb both set to announce on Saturday. If Clemson lands both players, that will give the Tigers four blue-chip defensive backs in this class, all of which are Top-200 talents. 

In-state corner Jeadyn Lukus is also a priority target in this class and is expected to announce a decision before the start of his senior season. Lukus is from Maudlin, which is just down the road from Clemson and is arguably the most important piece in the class.

Clemson in Process of Putting Together Special Class of Defensive Back

If somehow this coaching staff can land all three of those guys, that would give Clemson five defensive backs in total, all of which are Top-200 talents, with up to four having realistic shots of making the SI99.

The last time Clemson signed five or more defensive backs was back in 2019 when the Tigers signed six. However, only three of those players were considered blue-chip prospects. 

In fact, under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has never signed more than three blue-chip defensive backs in any one class. Pride (No. 9), Lukus (No. 8), and Everette (No. 4) are all currently ranked inside the Top-10 at cornerback by Sports Illustrated.

Even if the coaches were to miss on one of the three remaining targets, landing two of the three would still give the Tigers its most talented group of defensive backs under Swinney. Landing all three, which at this point is a very distinct possibility, would indeed make this group special. 

