2022 CB Myles Oliver Looking Forward to Clemson Visit

In most seasons, the Tigers would typically have their recruiting classes wrapped up after the early signing period. That isn't the case for the 2022 class.

Clemson saw four players decommit after Brent Venables left for Oklahoma, something uncharacteristic for the program during the Dabo Swinney era. Two of those players were defensive backs, one safety and one corner, and the coaching staff is now actively searching for other players to fill those spots.

One potential possibility to fill that spot at corner is Myles Oliver, out of Douglasville, Georgia. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback is set to visit Clemson on January 14.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed first reached out to Oliver a few weeks ago after watching his film, something that caught the high school senior a little off guard. However, since that initial contact, Reed and Oliver have touched base almost daily.

"They saw my film and coach Reed texted me," Oliver said. "I was surprised."

While the two are still in the early stages of their relationship, it's off to a very strong start, and Oliver is looking forward to building on the foundation that is already in place with Reed.

"It is a good relationship," Oliver said. "Coach Reed is a good guy. A cool, funny guy."

Currently, Oliver has just one offer, from Charleston Southern, but he is also hearing from West Virginia and Indiana, on top of being pursued by Clemson. He is looking for a school that will be a good fit culturally, along with having a coaching staff that cares about its players beyond the field.

"I'm looking for a school where I could fit in well (scheme-wise)," Oliver said. "With an excellent coaching staff that cares about you and a winning team."

In return, whatever school eventually lands the cornerback will get a guy that is eager to learn and is committed to making himself better.

"That school is getting a hard-working, coachable player," Oliver said.

First, Oliver has to get the offer from the Tigers, something that could very well come on his visit. If that were to come to fruition, it's an offer that would mean a lot to the product of Douglas County High School

"It would mean a lot to me to get offered by Clemson."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!