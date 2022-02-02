2022 CB Myles Oliver Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Myles Oliver has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

"I chose Clemson because they have a great marketing management program, which I think will do me well academically," Oliver said via a tweet after his signing. "I really like the Clemson Football team as a whole, the coaches the staff and the players. On my visit they treated me as I was family. The campus and facilities are really nice and all these factors tied into helping me make my final decision."

The 2022 CB from Douglasville, Georgia committed to the Tigers on January 16, with Georgia Tech being the biggest competition for the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect.

"The coaches was a big reason why I made the decision," Oliver said.to All Clemson after his verbal pledge "And I like how family-oriented Clemson is."

Oliver, along with Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride, gives Clemson three corners in the 2022 recruiting class.

"(Clemson is) getting a fast athletic player that will fly around and get to the ball and get picks," Oliver said.

