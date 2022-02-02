2022 LB Kobe McCloud Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 LB Kobe McCloud has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound player out of Gaither High in Tampa, Florida is the younger brother of former Clemson wideout Ray-Ray McCloud and committed to the Tigers last week after originally being committed to FIU.

"I chose Clemson because the love from everyone that is a part of the Clemson family, as well as the great relationship with everyone on staff and the vision that they have for me on and off the field," McCloud said via a tweet after his signing. "Walking in the building just felt like home and I could see myself being a Clemson Tiger for the next 3-4 years."

The linebacker registered 70 tackles. 12 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions during his senior season. He also played some quarterback, rushing for 158 yards and averaging 6.32 yards per carry.

