2022 RB Andrew Paul Signs With Georgia

After days of suspense, Andrew Paul has made it official.

The 2022 running back out of Dallas Parish committed to Georgia on Wednesday during an announcement ceremony held at his high school. He picked the Bulldogs over other finalists Michigan and Clemson.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound prospect has been one of the most heavily recruited high school players over the past few weeks. Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Clemson all heavily pursued Paul after a monster senior season that saw him rush for 2,612 yards, average 9.6 YPC and score 44 total touchdowns.

The Tigers offered in early January, just before Trevor Etienne announced his commitment to Florida and Paul took an official visit during the weekend of December 22. The running back was then offered by Georgia, where he subsequently visited last weekend.

All Clemson's Take: Paul might not be the speediest of backs but he's a hard, tough-nosed runner, with great field vision. While he doesn't play against the best competition. his film suggests a back that has been underrated by the recruiting services.

