2022 RB Keith Adams Jr. Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 RB Keith Adams Jr. has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

The legacy recruit will make a formal announcement this afternoon at his high school.

"I chose Clemson because of the culture," Adams said via a tweet after his signing. "The love here is like no other and they will get you ready for life after football."

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound legacy recruit is the son of former Clemson LB Keith Adams and originally had a grayshirt offer from Clemson. However, that turned into a full offer recently, once the Tigers knew they would have the room. He ultimately chose Clemson over his other three finalists Air Force, Marshall and South Florida.

As a senior at Pine View High, Adams Jr. rushed for 1,376 yards, had 309 receiving yards and scored 24 touchdowns.

