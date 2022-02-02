Skip to main content
2022 RB Keith Adams Jr. Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 RB Keith Adams Jr. Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 legacy recruit Keith Adams Jr. has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

Ken Ruinard

2022 legacy recruit Keith Adams Jr. has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

2022 RB Keith Adams Jr. has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

The legacy recruit will make a formal announcement this afternoon at his high school. 

"I chose Clemson because of the culture," Adams said via a tweet after his signing. "The love here is like no other and they will get you ready for life after football."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Keith Adams Jr.

2022 RB Keith Adams Jr. Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 legacy recruit Keith Adams Jr. has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

58 seconds ago
Fans in Memorial Stadium as the Clemson Tigers host the Charlotte 49ers

2022 DE Jahiem Lawson Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 in-state DE Jahiem Lawson has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

11 minutes ago
Mickey Conn

2022 S Kylon Griffin Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 S Kylon Griffin officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

27 minutes ago

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound legacy recruit is the son of former Clemson LB Keith Adams and originally had a grayshirt offer from Clemson. However, that turned into a full offer recently, once the Tigers knew they would have the room. He ultimately chose Clemson over his other three finalists Air Force, Marshall and South Florida.

As a senior at Pine View High, Adams Jr. rushed for 1,376 yards, had 309 receiving yards and scored 24 touchdowns.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

Keith Adams Jr.
Recruiting

2022 RB Keith Adams Jr. Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

58 seconds ago
Fans in Memorial Stadium as the Clemson Tigers host the Charlotte 49ers
Recruiting

2022 DE Jahiem Lawson Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

11 minutes ago
Mickey Conn
Recruiting

2022 S Kylon Griffin Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

27 minutes ago
Tyler Grisham coaches Clemson wide receivers during 2020 spring practice
Recruiting

2022 WR Cole Turner Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

38 minutes ago
IMG_4833
Recruiting

2022 CB Myles Oliver Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

47 minutes ago
The Clemson Tiger Mascot
Recruiting

Clemson Recruiting: National Signing Day Primer

1 hour ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Are There Any Signing Day Surprises In Store for Clemson?

14 hours ago
2023 RB Justice Haynes poses in Clemson uniform on recent recruiting visit
Recruiting

2023 RB Justice Haynes Has Another 'Great' Visit at Clemson

21 hours ago