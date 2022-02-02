2022 S Kylon Griffin Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 S Kylon Griffin has signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Montgomery Catholic in Alabama took an official visit last month and committed shortly thereafter, choosing the Tigers over Nebraska and Southern Cal.

"I chose Clemson because everyone seems like a family, even though some of us had never been around each other or seen each other before," Griffin said about his decision. "It seemed like we had known each other forever."

The Tigers officially offered on January 5 and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn played a big role in landing the athletic safety.

