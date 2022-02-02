Skip to main content
2022 WR Cole Turner Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 WR Cole Turner Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2022 WR Cole Turner signs National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

Jason Priester All Clemson

2022 WR Cole Turner signs National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

2022 WR Cole Turner has signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson. 

"I chose Clemson because it is a place where I felt at home and I look forward to competing in Death Valley," Turner said via Tweet after his signing.

Turner, the younger brother of former Clemson safety Nolan Turner, committed to Clemson back in January, after picking up an offer on New Year's Eve.

"Cole is a two-sport athlete," Turner's former high school Sean Calhoun told All Clemson. "He's a football-basketball player, starts both obviously. He played little league football, and then actually stopped playing football for a while. And here's what's incredible, is that when you watch his film, he's only played high school football as a junior and a senior. He didn't play as a ninth-grader. He didn't play as a sophomore. And thank goodness he came back out."

"Like you watch his junior film and it's not great, you know, I mean, it's okay, and you see some flashes, but then you throw on his senior film and it's like, this kid has just absolutely developed and how much better he's gotten, and that's what Clemson saw."

As a senior at Vestavia Hills, Turner reeled in 42 catches for 581 yards, with seven touchdowns. He also returned kicks, averaging 19.5 yards per punt return and 34.5 yards on kickoff returns, returning one of each for a touchdown. It was a season that saw Turner rack up 1,160 all-purpose yards.

