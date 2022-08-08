CLEMSON, S.C.- The Tigers have added to its 2023 recruiting class, as CB Shelton Lewis announced a commitment to the program in a ceremony at his high school on Monday.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect out of Stockbridge, Georgia, chose Clemson over North Carolina and Pitt, but this was a battle that ultimately came down to the Tigers and Tarheels.

"When I went down there a couple of times, they made me feel like family," Lewis said. "Felt like this was the best decision to help me reach my goals."

Lewis originally committed to Pitt back in early June but backed off that commitment after taking official visits to Arkansas and North Carolina later in the month. Clemson then got involved, inviting Lewis to the All-In Cookout, where he would officially pick up an offer. He was back at both Clemson and North Carolina last weekend, as well.

The addition of Lewis now gives Clemson three cornerbacks in the 2023 class, as he joins Branden Strozier and Avieon Terrell, who both committed earlier in the summer. He will likely be the final take at corner in this class.

Lewis' commitment now gives Clemson 19 verbal pledges in a class that currently ranks sixth in the country.

All Clemson's Take: Lewis has plenty of speed, as he also runs track. Also extremely athletic. Has taken some snaps at quarterback in the past. He has the length to develop into a typical Clemson corner. While he may not be one of the more highly rated guys with the services, with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed's track record of developing players at the position, he has absolutely earned the benefit of the doubt.

