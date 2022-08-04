Clemson Ranked Sixth In Sports Illustrated 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings
Dabo Swinney is in the midst of putting together another stellar recruiting class at Clemson.
The summer months have been particularly kind to the Tigers, as Clemson racked up 12 commitments in the month of June alone. The momentum really started after the program hosted more than 30 players on official visits the first weekend in June, the first time Swinney has ever allowed officials during the summer months and continued into the month of July.
The Tigers now currently sit at 18 verbal commitments, with several open spots still left to fill. It's a class that ranks No, 6 overall in Sports Illustrated's initial 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings.
2023 Team Recruiting Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. Georgia
6. Clemson
Premium Position Pledges: 7
The defensive line haul coming to Clemson won't draw the headlines the class of 2020 did, but the group could bring a similar combination of immediate impact players, pass rushers and size. Headliner Peter Woods, who can rush the passer outside or on the interior, also projects as one of the best individual recruiting wins for any program in the cycle as Dabo Swinney's staff went into Nick Saban's backyard for one of the best in the state of Alabama. Elite 11 QB Chris Vizzina and a strong secondary class also stand out with CU's group.
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Tennessee
10. Penn State
