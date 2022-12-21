2023 DE David Ojiegbe Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 DE David Ojiegbe has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher, out of St. John's (Washington, DC), committed to the Tigers in April, choosing Clemson over other finalists Maryland, Miami, Michigan and North Carolina. Ojiegbe had more than 30 offers total.

"I was looking for a family, a nice brotherhood," he said during his announcement. "Somewhere that can better me as a man and as a football player."

The Tigers originally offered Ojiegbe back in early March, after he visited for Elite Junior Day. The pass-rushing prospect was then back on campus for the annual Orange and White Spring Game earlier in April.

Ojiegbe, who is widely considered a Top 300 talent, is one of three defensive end takes in the class and is set to enroll in the summer.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/