Clemson picks up its fourth commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle as David Ojiegbe announces a verbal pledge to the Tigers.

Clemson picked up a commitment from 2023 DE David Ojiegbe on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound SI All-American candidate, out of Washington, D.C., is the first defensive player to commit and the fourth overall in the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class. Ojiegbe, who had more than 30 offers, is a legit Top-200 talent and picked Clemson over other finalists Maryland, Miami, Michigan and North Carolina.

"I was looking for a family, a nice brotherhood," Ojiegbe said during his announcement. "Somewhere that can better me as a man and as a football player."

The Tigers originally offered Ojiegbe back in early March, after he visited for Elite Junior Day. The pass-rushing prospect was then back on campus for the annual Orange and White Spring Game earlier in April.

Ojiegbe's announcement continues some of the recruiting momentum Clemson has picked up during the spring, as the Tigers have now added three players to the class over the past couple of weeks. QB Chris Vizzina and TE Reid Mikeska had been the two most recent additions, with WR Nathaniel Joseph being the first to commit last November.

All Clemson's Take: Speed, athleticism and effort are the first things to jump out when watching the film. And he plays against tough competition. His quickness off the snap is extremely impressive. Has the frame that would allow him to add additional weight. Still needs to work on areas in run defense, but has a very high ceiling, and no doubt has NFL potential. An excellent fit in the Tigers' aggressive scheme.

