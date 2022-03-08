2023 DL Recaps Recent Clemson Visit That Ended With Offer From Tigers

Skip to main content

2023 DL T.J. Searcy Recaps Recent Clemson Visit That Ended With Offer From Tigers

2023 DL T.J. Searcy recaps junior day visit to Clemson that resulted in a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Clemson held its second junior day of the year on Saturday, with numerous 2023 prospects making the trek to campus.

Defensive lineman T.J. Searcy was one of those in attendance and was one of several of players to leave with an offer from the Tigers in tow.

"The visit went great for me," Searcy told All Clemson. "Had a lot of fun. It felt great to leave with the offer because of how great a program Clemson is."

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound player out of Upson-Lee High in Thomaston, Georgia can play inside or outside at the next level, and getting to take in an actual practice was one of the things that really stood out.

"I was able to watch practice, which was cool because I have never seen a college practice," Searcy said. "Then I was also able to tour the facilities and sit down with coach (Lemanski) Hall and learn from him." 

Searcy is long, athletic and has all the physical tools that are needed to be successful at the Power-5 level. The blue-chip talent has now collected close to a dozen offers, with Tennesse, South Carolina, Florida, Florida State and Georgia being some of the more notable ones, and he is scheduled to visit Gainesville on March 18.

His Clemson seems to have really resonated, though. And while there were a lot of things that stood out, it was head coach Dabo Swinney's speech to all of the players in attendance at the end of the day that really hit the mark with Searcy.

"I would say that the highlight from the visit was listening to Coach Swinney at the end," Searcy said. "He told us what Clemson was all about, and why it is such a special place. He also emphasized that at Clemson it wasn’t just about football it is about family, and his main goal is for all of his players to leave with a degree."

