2023 LB Jamal Anderson Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 LB Jamal Anderson has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pound linebacker, out of Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.), had more than 30 offers, and committed in June. The son of former NFL RB Jamal Anderson Sr. picked the Tigers over other suitors, including Michigan State, USC, and Utah, where his father attended school.

Anderson is a legit Top 200 talent and as a senior registered 65 tackles, five sacks, eight hurries, five pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception for Mill Creek, which went 14-1 and captured a Georgia AAAAAAA state title, the program’s first title in school history. In the finals, he returned a blocked field goal 88 yards for six points.

As a junior, he totaled 78 tackles and earned Georgia AAAAAAA all-region and all-state honors.

Anderson is one of two takes at linebacker and will be an early enrollee.

