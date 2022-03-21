2024 OL Kam Pringle Talks NIL, 'Nuts and Bolts' of Clemson Program After Recent Visit

All Clemson caught up with 2024 in-state OL Kam Pringle, with the SI All-American candidate recapping the visit, updating his recruitment and talking NIL.

This spring is shaping up to be a busy one for Kam Pringle.

The in-state tackle prospect has quickly become one of the most sought-after players in the 2024 recruiting class, with all of the major schools attempting to lure the offensive lineman to campus.

Not yet even a junior at Woodland High, in Dorchester, Pringle already stands 6-foot-7, weighs more than 300 pounds, and holds more than a dozen Power-5 offers. He's making the rounds this spring, having already stopped in at Clemson, and while Pringle has already visited on multiple occasions, this one stood out more so than the others,

"This time around, it was really just going into the depths of Clemson," Pringle told All Clemson. "Seeing how things work and just going in-depth. Seeing the nuts and bolts of how things work in building a top program. What it takes to be the best of the best."

"Usually, when you go on these visits, they just show you all the sweet stuff, and I mean, (Clemson) showed you that too, but really with a coaches meeting, listening to the coaches, with coach Swinney, he really wants everybody to know what it takes to build such a good program and what you have to go through to play for him."

Pringle was one of the numerous players to visit last weekend and the offensive line prospect said the message from the coaching staff to the entire group was clear.

"They basically let you know if you don't want to be hard in the books, don't come there," Pringle said. "If the only thing that matters to you is what happens on the field, don't go there. And I mean, if you just care about a lot about yourself, don't come here."

Being an in-state player, Pringle has long been on the Tigers' radar. So long, in fact, that when Clemson originally started recruiting him, Robbie Caldwell was still more than a year away from moving into an administrative role.

Throughout the process, Caldwell was extremely transparent with Pringle. The longtime offensive line coach made sure the high school recruit started developing a relationship with his successor, Thomas Austin, something Pringle is extremely grateful for.

"Me and coach Austin have definitely built a good relationship," Pringle said. "Met coach Austin back at camp. Coach Calwell did a good job of making sure that I knew that he was starting to look in a different direction, that his time was running out as offensive line coach. He made sure that I got to meet coach Austin that they had an understanding of what needed to be done as an offensive line coach. And really just keeping the tradition and keeping good gameplay at Clemson."

Some of the other schools recruiting Pringle the hardest right now are Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida State and Virginia Tech, with things also starting to heat up with LSU, Texas A&M and reigning national champion Georgia. He just visited Athens over the weekend and is set to visit the Buckeyes on April 25.

One of the things he's looking for in a school is early playing time. Pringle knows that if he is good enough, the NFL recognition will come, no matter where he plays.

"Of course, where I can go in and play the fastest," Pringle said. "I mean nowadays, you can go to the NFL from anywhere. I mean, that's the final goal but really where I can get in there where I'm most needed or most wanted and a place I can make a name for myself."

And while he is certainly giving the two major in-state schools a hard look, at the end of the day, Pringle is looking for the school that can best develop him.

"I mean, I'd probably be loved a lot more if I stayed in-state," he said. "Probably, with NIL and stuff, I probably have a greater chance of excelling if I stayed in-state. But really just going to a school I can make a name for myself, where I can be prepared the fastest and a place I can play."

Pringle is also having to navigate the new NIL rules during his recruitment. With at least one recruiting service already ranking him among the Top-20 players in the country, some might assume that NIL would play a major role in his recruitment.

However, for Pringle, he's looking at the big picture. While he would certainly welcome any NIL opportunities that come his way, it won't play a major factor in his recruitment. He's got his eyes on what can be accomplished at the NFL level, and knows if he takes care of business at the collegiate level, the rest will take care of itself.

"I mean, if it comes it comes, if it doesn't it doesn't," Pringle said. "What's the difference if I can go to the NFL in three years of college? I mean, I think I'll be alright. I mean nowadays, these colleges, they take care of you. They've got everything you need. I mean, a couple of extra dollars would be great, but I mean, that's not what I'm striving for."

