Clemson has lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class.

Zechariah Owens, out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.), has decommitted from the Tigers, first reported by 247Sports' Zach Blostien.

Owens is expected to visit Florida State this weekend for the fourth-ranked Tigers primetime matchup as a guest of the Seminoles, who are considered to be the favorite to land the talented offensive line prospect. However, he will possibly take other visits, as well.

The 6-foot-7, 350-pound SI All-American candidate committed to Clemson back in July, with Penn State being the runner-up.

Owens' decommitment leaves Clemson with 19 verbal pledges in the 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 7 in the country.

