Skip to main content
2023 OL Zechariah Owens Decommits From Clemson

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 OL Zechariah Owens Decommits From Clemson

Clemson loses blue-chip offensive lineman from its 2023 recruiting class.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson has lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class.

Zechariah Owens, out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.), has decommitted from the Tigers, first reported by 247Sports' Zach Blostien.

Owens is expected to visit Florida State this weekend for the fourth-ranked Tigers primetime matchup as a guest of the Seminoles, who are considered to be the favorite to land the talented offensive line prospect. However, he will possibly take other visits, as well.

The 6-foot-7, 350-pound SI All-American candidate committed to Clemson back in July, with Penn State being the runner-up.

Owens' decommitment leaves Clemson with 19 verbal pledges in the 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 7 in the country.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

IMG_6408

Midseason Recap: Clemson Superlatives

Surprise players, big impacts and improved numbers are reasons why No. 4 Clemson is 6-0 halfway through the 2022 campaign.

Dabo Swinney

Wednesday’s Practice Report: Pump in the Noise, FSU’s WRs can be an Issue

Most of Clemson’s roster has never played at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium before, which should add a little intrigue to the fourth-ranked Tigers’ ACC showdown against the Seminoles on Saturday night.

DJ Uiagalelei

Clemson at Florida State: Blue-Chip Talent Comparison

When Clemson and Florida State square off in Tallahassee this weekend, it will be a matchup of two of the most talented teams in the ACC.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles

More Clemson

IMG_6408
Football

Midseason Recap: Clemson Superlatives

By Brad Senkiw
Dabo Swinney
Football

Wednesday’s Practice Report: Pump in the Noise, FSU’s WRs can be an Issue

By Will Vandervort
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Clemson at Florida State: Blue-Chip Talent Comparison

By JP Priester
USATSI_19163759_168387971_lowres
Football

Trenton Simpson is Ready for the Jordan Travis Challenge

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19202025_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson's Defense Ready to Prove it's One of Nation's Best

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19165913_168387971_lowres
Football

Despite Injury-Riddled Clemson Career, Tré Williams 'Keeps the Faith'

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19109197_168387971_lowres
Football

Mike Reed's Growing Up Clemson's Young Corners in a Hurry

By Brad Senkiw
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

The Key to Clemson's Run Game: DJ Uiagalelei

By Will Vandervort