2023 Priority Target AJ Hoffler Recaps Clemson Visit, Talks Decision Timeline

AJ Hoffler has become one of the biggest defensive line targets for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class.

The blue-chip prospect out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta picked up his offer from the Tigers back in early March while on an unofficial visit. Since then he has been back to campus multiple times, including this past weekend when he was one of more than 30 players to take official visits.

When asked what really stood out about this most recent visit, Hoffler told All Clemson that it was the opportunity to get to know some of the other potential prospects the Tigers are recruiting, as well as some of the current players on the team.

"I've already seen the facility and stuff, so none of that was new," Hoffler said. "But the biggest thing that stood out was hanging out with the other recruits and the players on the team. I think that was definitely the biggest thing that definitely caught my attention the most was hanging out with the players."

This weekend Hoffler was accompanied by his mother and father, as well as his grandparents. While it was not his parents' first visit to Clemson, it was the first for the grandparents. They came away equally impressed by what the school has to offer as Hoffler and his parents did on their initial visits.

According to Hoffler himself, this is shaping up to be a two-team battle between Clemson and Ohio State. As for what sets the Tigers apart from the other schools that have been recruiting him, including the Buckeyes, Hoffler said it's the culture and family-like feel inside the program.

"The family vibe there, how Coach Swinney carries the organization," Hoffler said. "I'd say that's the biggest difference between them and other schools."

The Clemson staff sees Hoffler as a high-end talent that can get after the quarterback, a perfect fit for the aggressive scheme the Tigers run on the defensive side of the ball.

With the team set to lose so much along the defensive line following the upcoming season, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall has made no secret about the fact that the coaches are looking for guys who can come and compete right away. While Hoffler said that early playing time is something he will take into account, it's not at the top of his list of priorities when it comes to what he is looking for in a school.

"He's (Hall) told me that a couple of times, but as far as me, I'm looking for the school side of it," he said. "I know football will take care of itself. That is definitely something I have to consider, it's definitely a selling point but it's not make or break for me."

What he is looking for, though, is a great education and a stable coaching staff.

"A good education, good job stability, and who' recruiting me the hardest at the moment," he said of what he's looking for in a school.

Hoffler's recruitment is starting to wind down, but it's not yet at the finish line. He still has an official set for North Carolina the weekend of June 24 and he could possibly even take one or two more between now and then.

"I have one (official visit) to UNC," he said. "I'm going to try to schedule one or two others this month as well, I know it's kind of late but still talking to a few schools about trying to get it set up."

As for when he might make a decision, Hoffler said not to expect one in the immediate future, but maybe later this summer. He does have a birthday in August, which could possibly provide an opportune time to make an official announcement.

"I think it's gonna be August. That'll probably be when they get my decision."

