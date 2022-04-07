Clemson Looking for 'Plug and Play Dudes' In 2023 Recruiting Class

Defensive end is a position of need in the 2023 recruiting class and position coach Lemanski Hall is looking for guys who can come in and contribute immediately.

CLEMSON, S.C.- Lemanski Hall has put the recruiting world on notice. If you're an elite-level defensive end prospect, Clemson just might be the place for you.

The Tigers are looking at losing possibly four players at the position following the conclusion of the upcoming season, and Hall is hard at work evaluating 2023 prospects to fill those potential holes.

"Man, it's critical," Hall said. "I'm losing dudes, so I gotta bring some dudes in. I've identified some guys that fit our culture, fit my personality, fit the description of what I'm looking for at that position."

Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Myles Murphy and Justin Mascoll could all potentially be gone after the season, so Clemson's defensive ends coach said the Tigers can offer up an opportunity at something most recruits tend to covet, early playing time.

"Right now, you know, if you're a recruit out there man, and you want to play at a big-time place and you wanna have an opportunity to play right now, this is the perfect spot," Hall said.

Clemson has already extended offers to 20 defensive linemen, with about half of those going to ends, and while early playing time is absolutely on the table, Hall was quick to note that nothing will be given. Everything still has to be earned.

"Obviously, I'm never gonna tell a kid you know you're gonna start," Hall said. "But man, you come here, we're losing four guys, right. I'm needing guys to come in, I'm looking for some plug-and-play guys right now. And if I'm gonna recruit this is the place that I want to be."

However, Hall was crystal clear. Defensive end is absolutely a position of need in the current recruiting cycle, and the Tigers are looking for some guys who can come in and are capable of contributing immediately.

"I'm looking for some plug-and-play guys, like right now," Hall said. "Day one, can come in and execute and play at a very high level."

