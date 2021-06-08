2023 QB Aliam Appler Makes Name for Himself at Clemson Camp

Aliam Appler worked out for the Clemson coaching staff over the weekend and the 2023 quarterback prospect more than held his own against some of the best in the country.

Clemson is becoming known for attracting generational-type quarterbacks. At the same time, with the help of quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, they've also got quite the reputation for developing young quarterbacks.

While there were a number of highly-touted quarterback prospects on campus working out for the coaches over the weekend, there were also a number of rising juniors who might not have that recognizable name, but absolutely have the look.

One of those players is Aliam Appler. The 2023 quarterback just enrolled at Dutch Fork in Irmo after previously playing in Wilmington.

"I just moved to Dutch Fork a month ago," Appler told All Clemson. I'm originally from Wilmington, North Carolina, I went to New Hanover High School."

Appler has camped at Clemson multiple times in the past so he is familiar with what the school has to offer and the rising junior said it's one of the more unique camps a player can participate in.

"Amazing as usual, I love going to Clemson camps," Appler said. "Like their facilities are amazing, the coaches are always really cool. Like coach Swinney, I love how he's always interacting with the players, like even the young guys."

Appler more than held his own while working out with several highly-ranked quarterbacks. While the 6-foot-4 prospect has yet to be ranked by the recruiting services himself, it's not something Appler spends much time worrying about.

"I'm only a sophomore, so I'm not stressing right now," Appler said. "Still got two years ahead of me and they can't even contact me until August, so not going to stress about it yet."

Appler routinely made plays while working out on both Saturday and Sunday and his arm strength and accuracy really stood out, not to mention his athleticism. The quarterback was happy with his performance but said he did come out of it knowing there are areas he still needs to improve upon.

"They liked my strength, and they like my accuracy too," Appler said. "I think I threw pretty well. But they told me what I need to work on, which is my arm because my elbow got low a lot."

The stop in Clemson was just one of many for Dutch Fork's new quarterback over the next few weeks.

"I have a bunch of more camps," Appler said. "I have Wake Forest next week and then more along the next couple of weekends and weekdays throughout June, and I have Coastal (Carolina)."

However, listening to Appler recap his experience over the weekend, the camps at Clemson really stand out and it's obvious he's made a lasting impression on the Tigers coaching staff as well.

"It's just always amazing because when I got here last time I was here, it was two years ago I think, and administrators still remember my name so I thought that was awesome."