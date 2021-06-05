Arch Manning Highlights Star-Studded QB Group Throwing at Clemson on Saturday

A number of highly-touted quarterback prospects, including Arch Manning, were on campus on Saturday working out for the Clemson coaching staff.

The hype surrounding Arch Manning appears to be real.

The 5-star 2023 quarterback was on campus Saturday afternoon working out for the Clemson coaching staff and he was every bit as good as the hype would suggest.

Manning looked comfortable in every drill, dropping dimes into the hands of one wide receiver after the other. The ball just comes out of his hand smoothly and his deep balls have the touch of a seasoned veteran.

Head coach Dabo Swinney could be heard yelling "good ball" multiple times throughout the afternoon as Manning hit throw after throw with laser-like precision and it didn't matter if he was moving to his left, moving to his right, or dropping straight back.

The accuracy and arm strength are a sight to behold for a kid just about to start his junior year in high school. Manning was so impressive that D.J. Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms couldn't help but stop and watch.

Also working out in the afternoon session was Aliam Appler from Dutch Fork. While he may not be rated by the recruiting services and is still a little raw, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback made some plays and looks like a gamer.

Working out in the morning session was Nico Iamaleava. The 2023 4-star quarterback from California had one of the strongest arms I saw today. Several balls went through the hands of players who were obviously not used to catching balls thrown that hard.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect's accuracy was off the charts as well and he moved as fluidly as any quarterback I watched today.

2023 quarterback Eli Holstein also worked out in the morning session. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect from Louisiana absolutely looks the part and is another guy who threw with pinpoint accuracy. As accurate as anyone I watched throw today.