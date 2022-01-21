After Adversity Filled Junior Season, 2023 QB Still Hoping for Clemson Offer

John Mark Shaw's junior season was littered with obstacles.

The 2023 QB transferred to Leesville Road High School prior to the season in the hopes of getting a little more recognition. However, his transfer would get held up. He would then go on to suffer an ankle injury and not start his first game until the playoffs.

"The transfer got held up and I was not able to join the team until July," Shaw told All Clemson. "Then I injured my ankle, what a mess. With these setbacks, I did not start a game until the playoffs. We were a lower seed and I led the team to the 4th round beating the number one seed along the way."

Hailing from North Carolina, Shaw has long been interested in Clemson. After a strong sophomore season that saw him named a MaxPreps All American, the quarterback decided to not attend any camps over the summer, choosing to focus on getting ready for his junior season instead.

"I have been interested in Clemson since early on," Shaw said. "I visited Clemson for a game in 2019. I thought it was great. But with COVID, there were no camps in 2020. In 2020, our fall high school season was canceled and I decided to transfer to a big-time program, Leesville Road High School. I decided to focus on my new team and not do camps, which was maybe a mistake."

Rather than dwell on the past though, Shaw chooses to look ahead and maintains that the adversity has only made him more determined.

"There has been a lot of adversity which has held back my recruitment, but I am back and better for it," Shaw said.

While Shaw didn't attend one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps last summer, he did stop in for an unofficial visit on the way to a Georgia camp he attended in July.

"I was invited to the Georgia Elite camp in July to throw for coach (Todd) Monken," Shaw said. "Since Clemson is on the way, I asked to stop by and talk with the coaches. They really rolled out the red carpet with the campus and facilities tour. You have to hand it to their recruiting department. I got to meet with coach (Robbie) Caldwell, coach (J.P.) Losman and coach (Brandon) Streeter. I really enjoyed it. They were teasing me that they wanted to make me late for Georgia (which they did a little, but it was worth it)."

The Tigers have already offered two quarterbacks in the 2023 class in Arch Manning and Chris Vizzina, but are still in contact with Shaw. If the Tigers haven't gotten a commitment from either by the summer, Shaw said will absolutely work out for the coaches at camp.

"I am definitely on their radar," Shaw said. "Very much a straight-shooting staff. They are telling me they like what they see, they are eager to see more but they have their priorities and they have to work their process. Coach Losman says I have to be patient. I certainly understand. I plan to throw for them this spring or possibly summer camp if they don’t get their commit."

An offer from the Tigers is something that Shaw has long coveted, and he is still hopeful that if he puts in the work, and if he's patient, one could still be forthcoming.

"It would be a great accomplishment to get a Clemson offer," Shaw said. "I mean they have signed the number one QB in the country, I think 3 of the last 4 years? But more personally, I have had them as a primary target for years. The atmosphere at Clemson, among the team and the fan base, is great. Very impressive program."

