2023 RB Jamarius Haynes Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 RB Jamarius Haynes has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot, 185-pound back, out of Handley (Roanoke, Al.) visited for the Syracuse game, picking up an offer the same weekend. It was his very first.

"It feels great man," Haynes told All Clemson. "Not every day do you see someone go from no offers to an offer from Clemson."

"The offer was very unexpected. I thought I was just coming there for a game invite. But we did a tour then went into the running backs room and just had a long conversation then they said, 'congratulations, you got the offer.'"

Haynes is one of two running back takes in the class and will enroll in the summer.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/