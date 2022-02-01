2023 RB Justice Haynes Has Another 'Great' Visit at Clemson

Clemson held its Elite Junior Day on Saturday, with some of the nation's top talent on hand.

One of those players was 2023 RB Justice Haynes, one of the Tigers' priority targets in the next recruiting class. All Clemson caught up with the father of the SI All-American candidate, former NFL RB Verron Haynes, and he said it was another successful visit.

"Justice had a great visit," Haynes told All Clemson. "He enjoyed talking and hanging with Dabo and coach Spiller again."

Haynes has already visited on multiple occasions, including the Tigers' big late-season win over Wake Forest, but his father said one of the things that make Clemson unique is the fact that head coach Dabo Swinney tends to make each visit different.

"Each visit he captures different aspects on what Clemson can offer," Haynes said. "Clemson is consistent and solid."

Another thing that really stood out was P.A.W. Journey. Haynes also noted how innovative the Tigers are currently when it comes to NIL and the ever-changing landscape surrounding college football.

"Clemson showed us once again why they have a world-class football program," Haynes said. "They keep the main thing the main thing, developing their athletes in life and football. The PAW journey program is exceptional. The facilities are great, the campus is beautiful. Talked with the school president James Clements, they are innovative with NIL, they are building the Clemson Branding Institute."

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound back out of Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia is not only one of the top running backs in the country, he's one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 class.

Some have considered Georgia the early favorite to eventually land Haynes. He is from the state and his father is an alum, but the Tigers are intent on making it a battle and Haynes said there is a lot to really like about what Swinney and Clemson have to offer at the moment.

"But more importantly Dabo is genuine, shoots it straight," Haynes said. "You can tell he personally wants to see each athlete be number one just as much as he wants Clemson to be number one. He expects them to be great men and great athletes. Dabo met with the parents/players as a group almost two hours. He talked about how he grew up, family and faith, the programs expectations and standards, what they offer. He really hit every point."

The Haynes came away from the visit genuinely feeling like a priority and once again impressed by the family-like culture that resides inside the program.

"Coach Spiller and the coaches and staff made us feel like we were a priority but it didn't feel forced, it felt genuine. You can tell they chose a quality over quantity mentality. Top-notch in everything they do but more importantly they have a true family atmosphere."

