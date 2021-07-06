2023 Peach State Safety Loves 'High Energy' of Clemson Coaching Staff

2023 safety Jack Luttrell out of Dacula, Georgia worked out for the Clemson coaching staff back in June and recently caught up with All Clemson to detail his visit.

Much of the attention surrounding Clemson recruiting this summer has centered on the 2022 recruiting class.

However, the Tigers are already laying the foundation for next year's class, hosting a multitude of potential prospects on campus in the month of June.

Jack Luttrell, a fast-rising safety out of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia was on hand for one of Dabo Swinney's camps early in June and the future SI All-American candidate told All Clemson that one of the things that really stood out about the visit was the first-rate coaching staff.

"They had like a high-energy to them, so that was cool," Luttrell said. "And then it also seemed like they cared a lot about me and my future outside of football, so I really like that part about them."

This wasn't Luttrell's first time visiting the Clemson campus, as his sister is a member of the Tigers' women’s varsity rowing team, but this was the first time he has been able to visit as a football player and outside of the coaching staff, the facilities also made an impression on the Peach State safety.

"My sisters an athlete at Clemson, so I've been up there to campus a couple of times now," Luttrell said. "But that was my first time being around the coaching staff and all that. The facilities were really nice. After the camp, I got to get the tour, I got to see all the facilities so that was really cool. They look like new. Really nice, and then they're only getting nicer."

Luttrell is a player that has been on the radar of Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn since his freshman season in high school.

"He's talked to my dad a lot because I play for my dad, my dad's my head coach," Luttrell said. "Since freshman year he's kind of just been talking to my dad about me, just like watching me build as a player, and so our relationship is kind of just built from that."

At 6-foot and 185-pounds, Luttrell is already a physical presence on the high school field and that physicality is something that really stood out to the Clemson coaching staff during his workout in June.

"They liked how physical I am," Luttrell said. "The biggest thing they say is they like how I come downhill to hit people."

While Luttrell still has a long way to go in his recruitment, he already has a pretty good idea of what he is looking for in a school and that is somewhere he feels comfortable and somewhere that places an emphasis on academics.

"I'm looking for an environment that I can be comfortable in," Luttrell said. "Not like, just for football, but school. I want to have a good academic school and a good degree when I graduate. Then I also see myself playing in the NFL so a place that can get me into the NFL."