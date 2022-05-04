All Clemson caught up with 2023 TE Ben Marshall after his recent visit for the annual spring game.

Ben Marshall's first trip to Clemson was a memorable one.

Marshall, out of Blackman High in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, visited campus for the first time for the Tigers' annual spring game, and the 2023 TE prospect came away more than impressed.

"Clemson's facility is really nice, they have everything a player wants," Marshall told All Clemson. "The arcade, bowling, and they have a nap room. They have all the good stuff for the players."

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound tight end said it was evident from the moment he stepped foot on campus that the program he was visiting was a winner. If that wasn't enough to convince him, his conversation with TE coach Kyle Richardson only hammered the point home.

"I just think they're a winning program," Marshall said. "You can just tell when you walk in. They got two national championship trophies, they got all the ACC stuff. They just show you they're a winning program."

"Coach Richardson came up and spoke to me, spoke with my mom. And then we grabbed some food, sat down, he sat down with us and he just talked to us about the program, like academics and just stuff about himself and Clemson." To date, Marshall has close to dozen offers, including NC State, West Virginia and Pitt. His most recent came earlier this month when Cal pulled the trigger and offered.

Clemson already has one tight end committed in the current class, but the staff is looking to add a second. An offer from the Tigers is something that Marshall covets, and if he were to get one, it would put Clemson at the top of his list.

"If you get offered by Clemson, that's an elite offer," Marshall said. "Like not a whole lot people get it. They recruit the guys they know who can help them win and all that. So just getting a Clemson offer, they really would be at the top of my list. Because they know who to offer and they know their guys."

Marshall has taken recent visits to Tennessee, NC State and Pitt and the SI All-American candidate plans to return to Clemson this summer for camp, in an effort to earn that coveted offer.

For now, Marshall plans to be patient, and let the process play out, as he's in no rush to make any decisions. He does know what it is he is looking for in a school, and academics and culture rank at the top of his list.

"I'd say my main thing is academics," Marshall said. "I want to do something in business, so I feel like a school that has a good business program, that would help me. And then just the coaches. Coaches that really get along with the players, and have that bond. That family bond."

