Clemson picked up its second commitment in as many days as 2023 TE Reid Mikeska announced a verbal pledge to the Tigers on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 233-pound SI All American candidate out of Cypress, Texas, picked the Tigers over other finalists that included Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Texas Tech, LSU, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

"They family atmosphere," Mikeska said during his announcement. "They've all been great to me. It was kind of a no-brainer."

Mikeska is the second commitment for Clemson in as many days, as the Tigers picked up one from blue-chip quarterback Chris Vizzina on Tuesday. This also marks the fourth consecutive recruiting class that Clemson has gone into Texas and pulled one of the big-time talents from the state.

The tight end had originally planned to visit for the spring game over the weekend, but logistical issues kept that from happening. He was on campus back in March for Junior Day, though, when he came away with his offer.

Mikeska's addition now gives the Tigers three commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. He joins Nathaniel Joseph, who committed late last year and the aforementioned Vizzina.

All Clemson's Take: Was a 6A 1st team All District player as a sophomore. Can line up inside and play H-back or split out wide. Has the length to develop into a potential matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and the frame to hold added weight. Also isn't afraid to mix it up on the inside blocking. In fact, he seems to rather enjoy that aspect of the game. He finishes off blocks and plays to the whistle.

