2023 WR Ronan Hanafin Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 WR Ronan Hanafin has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound SI All-American candidate, out of Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Ma.), committed to the Tigers in August, choosing Clemson over Notre Dame, Alabama and Boston College.

Hanafin, who ranks No. 81 in the SI99, had more than two dozen offers total, picking up one from Clemson after an unofficial visit in April. While he is listed as an ATH by some of the services, the Tigers recruited him to play wideout.

He is one of three wide receiver takes in this class and is set to enroll in the summer.

