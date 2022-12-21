Skip to main content
2023 WR Ronan Hanafin Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 WR Ronan Hanafin Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 WR Ronan Hanafin has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 WR Ronan Hanafin has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound SI All-American candidate, out of Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Ma.), committed to the Tigers in August, choosing Clemson over Notre Dame, Alabama and Boston College.

Hanafin, who ranks No. 81 in the SI99, had more than two dozen offers total, picking up one from Clemson after an unofficial visit in April. While he is listed as an ATH by some of the services, the Tigers recruited him to play wideout. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mike Reed

2023 CB Shelton Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 CB Shelton Lewis has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

AJ Hoffler

2023 DE AJ Hoffler Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 DE AJ Hoffler has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

USATSI_19076081_168387971_lowres

Ravens Claim Former Clemson WR

The Baltimore Ravens picked up Sammy Watkins, who played for them in 2021, a day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers.

He is one of three wide receiver takes in this class and is set to enroll in the summer.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Mike Reed
Recruiting

2023 CB Shelton Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
AJ Hoffler
Recruiting

2023 DE AJ Hoffler Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
USATSI_19076081_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Ravens Claim Former Clemson WR

By Brad Senkiw
Kobe Pace
Football

Clemson Running Back Staying in ACC

By Zach Lentz
Peter Woods, A.J. Hoffler
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: Early Signing Day Primer

By JP Priester
Cade Klubnik 3
Football

Klubnik’s Positive Energy Radiates Through Tigers

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19332978_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Report: Packers to Release Former Clemson Receiver

By Brad Senkiw
Fred Davis
Recruiting

Former Clemson CB Announces Transfer Destination

By JP Priester