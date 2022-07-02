2025 QB TJ Wilcox Recaps 'Amazing' Camp Experience, Says Clemson Offer Would 'Mean a Lot'

A number of quarterbacks made their way to Clemson for Dabo Swinney's high school camps this summer, with 2025 signal-caller TJ Wilcox making his way to campus for the very first session.

This marked the second consecutive summer that the 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback out of Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Georgia participated in the camp, and he was also on campus during the spring for an early unofficial visit.

"The camp experience was really amazing," Wilcox told All Clemson. "I love how engaging the coaches were with each individual player. They really took the time to instruct us to help us get better."

Wilcox also got an opportunity to tour the facilities while in town, but it was a speech from head coach Dabo Swinney that really stuck out for the up-and-coming prospect.

"One of my biggest highlights of the camp was the facility tour," he said. "I love how they treat their players off the field and get them ready for the field. But I also love when coach Dabo was giving his speech about what it means being a football player at Clemson University. He has really high standards for his players and that’s good."

Wilcox came away from the experience more than pleased with his performance and was extremely happy with some of the feedback he received from the Clemson coaching staff.

"I feel like I did really well," Wilcox said. "It’s important for me to zone in so I can get the most of my camp experience. The coaches said they loved watching me work at the camp and I had a really nice spin on the ball. They told me to keep working and they look forward to watching me grow."



Wilcox is just now about to begin his sophomore season in high school, but a number of teams have already started to express interest, including Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Florida State and Georgia.

The Tigers don't generally offer players until the summer before their junior seasons, but when the time comes, Wilcox is hoping he can follow in the footsteps of some other big-name quarterback to have come from the state of Georgia and nab an offer from Clemson.

"An offer from the Tigers will mean a lot for me because of the quarterbacks they have produced like Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson who are both from Georgia," Wilcox said. "Trevor and I both work with quarterback coach Ron Veal so it would be a dream to one day follow in their footsteps. I also feel like the coaches and facilities give me an amazing feeling of the energy within their program."

