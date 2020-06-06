4-Star Safety "Blessed" to Receive Clemson Offer

While coaches across the country continue to navigate the 2021 recruiting trail amid Covid-19 restrictions, Clemson is already beginning to build relationships and work toward constructing another top-ten class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Alfonzo Allen, a four-star safety out of Hallandale High School in Hallandale Beach, Fla. recently joined the growing list of recruits with an early coveted Clemson offer on June 4.

Allen recently discussed his Clemson offer with All Clemson and how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the early recruiting process so far. With campus visits and summer camps all scratched, it has been more difficult for both coaches and players to familiarize themselves with each other.

"I have discussed about some visits that’s I will be trying to take after the dead period is over and yes I do have intentions of visiting Clemson also," Allen said.

The standout safety said receiving an offer from the Tigers was a blessing and he intends on making his first visit to campus once restrictions and time allow.

"I'm really blessed. My overall perception of the Clemson program is that it's a school that’s really about academics and it’s a good place to be," Allen said. "What I’m looking for in schools is a place where I can call home."

The four-star recruit from the Sunshine state appears to be a hot commodity thus far with upward of 30 offers and will have Clemson competing with the likes of Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Georiga, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A & M to name a few.

Allen said there is no front-runner at the moment as he wants the dead period is over he intends on taking visits to get a better feel for the schools that have extended an offer.

"As of right now all schools are standing out the same cause I haven’t took visit to other schools yet. So once I do that I’ll know which schools stand out for me," he said.

The 6-0, 175 pound Florida native describes himself as a hybrid safety and wears no. 21 in honor of the late Sean Taylor. Allen said he also looks up to Jamal Adams, Derwin James, Tyrann Mathieu, and former Clemson great and NFL Hall of Famer, Brian Dawkins.

Growing up, Allen said he was a fan of both Ohio State and Florida State because of the head coaches, how the programs were run and the defensive backs they each produced.

Allen plans to make his announcement on National Signing Day on Feb. 2, 2022.