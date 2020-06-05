AllClemson
Clemson Gets Commitment from Four-Star WR Troy Stellato

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers kept rolling in the recruits, as they nabbed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato—out of Fort Lauderdale (Cardinal Gibbons), Fla.

For Stellato, the decision to choose the Tigers over the Ohio State Buckeyes came down to his belief in head coach Dabo Swinney and an ability to have an immediate impact.

"I really fell in love with what there [sic] all about," Stellato wrote in an exclusive interview with SI All-American. "Also coach Swinney and everything he stands for he really got me on board. I have a real shot of making an impact early over there as well."

Only listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Stellato is a four-star wide receiver — the 141st overall player and the 25th ranked wide receiver — that can make moves like a running back, and he possesses really good hands as well.

Truth be known, Stellato is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. His so-called recruiting rankings improved during the past six months, but his offer sheet included Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and Oregon provides a who’s who of college football programs.

Make no mistake, Stellato is an absolutely elite wide receiver. Those offers do not lie. His value holds from the fact that he can play two positions.

Stellato can play outside or in the slot. He’s strong enough to defeat press coverage against many cornerbacks and has the ability to quickly turn his hips and get upfield before linebackers can catch him.

Stellato understands what an offer from WRU means—and he believes that when all is said and done he will be able to add his name to the list of elite playmakers.

"It means the world and there's a long list of great ones that came out of Clemson and i know that I can be in that category when it's all done," Stellato added.

SI All-American Analysis

At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Stellato put up strong receiving campaigns in 2018 and 2019, eclipsing the 700 yard-mark in each season. As a junior, he registered nine touchdowns in helping the Chiefs make another deep playoff run against Class 5A competition in the Sunshine State. As a sophomore, he helped Gibbons to the program's first FHSAA state championship.

In between those campaigns, the then rising junior hit his recruiting stride during the spring and summer months of 2019. While posting strong showings at offseason events, what helped him capture national attention was back-to-back 4.4-second 40-yard dash times at The Opening Miami. The verified times, finishing as the second-fastest participant in talent-rich south Florida, validated the speed he brings to the wide receiver position.

Combined with his production against strong competition, colleges from coast to coast made Stellato one of the most coveted underclassmen prospects nationally. 

Stellato gives the Tigers 14 commitments for the 2021 class, and moves Clemson—ahead of Tennessee—to No. 2 in 247's rankings.

Recruiting

