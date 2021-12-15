2022 In-State WR Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Skip to main content
    2022 WR Adam Randall Signs Letter of Intent With Clemson
    2022 WR Adam Randall Signs Letter of Intent With Clemson

    In-state wide receiver Adam Randall has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
    Jason Priester

    In-state wide receiver Adam Randall has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

    In-state wide receiver Adam Randall has officially signed with Clemson.

    The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect out of Myrtle Beach committed to the Tigers on Christmas Day of 2020, after picking up a Clemson offer the previous September. He chose the Tigers over other finalists Oregon, Tennessee, and in-state rival South Carolina.

    "They have a great program, it is in-state, and my family will be able to see me play," Randall told All Clemson back in January. "The coaching staff has been very supportive, and I like the fact that the offense fits me well as a wide receiver."

    One of the top players in the state, Randall ranks as the fifth-best receiver in the country. He also had numerous other offers from schools, including Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia, LSU, and Miami, just to name a few.

    Seven games into his senior season, Randall had already accumulated 40 catches for 780 yards and had 32 rushes for 260 yards, totaling 13 touchdowns. He also had one touchdown pass. His versatility was on display all season as Myrtle Beach not only used him at receiver, but the Seahawks also lined him up at quarterback to run the wildcat, as well as using him some at safety. 

    "If you could design the ideal Clemson receiver in a lab it would look a lot like Randall. His all-around game is outstanding, and he’s a perfect fit for the Clemson spread offense. Randall has the size that has been such a great asset for so many Tiger wideouts, and he has legit stretch-the-field speed. Randall gets as good of a jump off the line as any receiver in the country, and he also possesses a second gear that most wideouts sporting his frame simply don’t have. His ability to win contested throws on the outside is top-notch, and Randall is a long wideout that gives his quarterback an impressive catch radius. Randall’s power and size also combines with his long speed to make him dynamic after the catch." - SI All-American

