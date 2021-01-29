Clemson Offense Great Fit for 2022 WR Commit Adam Randall

The Clemson brand is arguably as strong as its ever been, thanks to one of the better coaching staffs in the country.

The Tigers are now in a position to go out and recruit talent from pretty much anywhere in the country. However, that doesn't mean they don't consider the high school talent right here at home a top priority.

The latest example would be Myrtle Beach High School wide receiver Adam Randall. The 2022 SI All-American candidate has been torching high school secondary's throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions of South Carolina for two years now. During a spectacular junior season, Randall hauled in 46 passes for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns.

Back in September, the 6-foot-3, 200 pound prospect picked up an offer from Clemson. Getting an offer from the school known as "Wide Receiver U" was something Randall had been waiting for and on Christmas Day the Tigers got an extra gift when the wideout officially committed to the program.

Randall says proximity played a large part in his decision, which he says came down to Clemson and Oregon. At the same time, his relationship with the coaching staff, as well as the high-powered offense the Tigers employ, were also major factors in the decision.

"They have a great program, it is in-state, and my family will be able to see me play," Randall tells All Clemson. "The coaching staff has been very supportive, and I like the fact that the offense fits me well as a wide receiver."

With an NCAA mandated dead period in place, Randall had to make his decision without the luxury of being able to take all of the visits that he would have liked. Although, he was able to get to Clemson for the 2019 Texas A&M game and had previously camped with the Tigers as an eighth grader. However, he was able to learn enough during his virtual meetings with the schools to make him confident enough to pull the trigger on a commitment.

"It would have been nice to visit the campuses, attend games, and talk to the coaches in person," Randall said. "Instead, I did a lot of Zoom meetings and had virtual tours of the facilities."

Randall says that as of now he is planning to be an early enrollee next year. He says that fans should know that the Tigers are getting a team-first guy in him, as well as someone who is committed to putting in the work necessary to make him a successful player at the collegiate level.

"I plan to enroll in the spring semester of 2022," Randall said. "They are getting a player who is hard working and doesn’t mind sacrificing."