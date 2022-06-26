AJ Hoffler 'Blessed' to Be Part of Clemson's 2023 Recruiting Class, Says Tigers Aren't Done Yet

Clemson is in the process of putting together another strong recruiting class.

Just in the month of June alone, the Tigers have picked up commitments from 11 different players, with some coming from some of the more highly-touted players in the country.

One of those players is DE AJ Hoffler, out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, who chose to announce his commitment on Tuesday, his mother's birthday. Hoffler has been one of the most sought-after players in the class, racking up more than 50 offers, and eventually chose the Tigers over Ohio State.

The blue-chip pass rusher told All Clemson it was mostly the family-like feel inside the program that helped him come to a decision. However, the school's president, Jim Clements, also got involved with the recruitment, something that left a lasting impression on Hoffler.

"The family environment," Hoffler said about why he chose Clemson. "And them letting me meet the president and him being fully invested in the football program, more than any other president by far."

"Aside from football, I haven't gotten the same feeling that any school would develop me as a man as much as I felt that Clemson would. That was kind of the main thing, so I chose Clemson."

On one of his early visits to the school back in March, Hoffler had a surprise meeting with Clements, who had taken the time to watch his film.

"Yeah, he watched my film and looked up my file, " Hoffler said. "I was definitely surprised by the amount of interest he had in me as a football player coming from the president of the university."

For much of his recruitment, Hoffler was considered a strong lean to Ohio State. However, after his first visit to Clemson, the momentum started to slowly swing. After his second visit, the Tigers had really become the team to beat.

"To be honest, I just felt like I was wanted more (at Clemson)," Hoffler said. "They were recruiting me harder. So after that second visit when I met the president, I was like yeah, this is all good for me."

Hoffler joins a class that is loaded with talent, and at the moment is generally considered one of the five best in the country.

"I feel blessed to be in the same class with such good players," he said. Some are 5-stars, we gotta bunch of 4-stars, a couple of three stars, so it's a really good group of guys. I'm just blessed I could be a part of it, because a couple of years ago, I never thought I would be here so I have been really blessed."

The Tigers have certainly been rolling on the recruiting trail throughout the summer, especially since that first weekend in June when Clemson hosted 27 uncommitted players, including Hoffler, on official visits. However, the SI All-American candidate had a message for fans, insisting that the run isn't over quite yet.

"The rest of the class, yeah, we definitely got more coming. And some really good players. That's all I can say. We got more coming."

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!