The month of June has been extremely good for the Clemson Tigers.

On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney's program picked up its 10th commitment this month as 2023 DE AJ Hoffler announced a verbal pledge to Clemson. The versatile defensive linemen has been one of the most sought-after players in the class, accumulating more than 50 offers. However, in the end, it was Ohio State that was Clemson's biggest competition.

Hoffler (Woodward Academy, Atlanta) was one of more than 30 players that took official visits to Clemson the first weekend in June and has not visited anywhere since. There was a visit scheduled to North Carolina for this weekend, but won't be taking place.

"The family vibe there, how Coach Swinney carries the organization," Hoffler told All Clemson after his official visit. "I'd say that's the biggest difference between them and other schools."

With Clemson expected to lose most, if not all, of its two-deep across the defensive line after the upcoming season, replenishing that talent with guys capable of coming in and contributing early has been a priority. While early playing was something Hoffler said he would be considering, it was not what he was looking for most in a college destination.

"A good education and good job stability," he said of what he was looking for in a school.

Hoffler's commitment now gives the Tigers 13 verbal pledges, in what is generally considered a Top-5 recruiting class currently. He is the second defensive end, joining David Ojiegbe, who committed earlier in the spring.

All Clemson's Take: Arguably a Top-250 talent. At 6-foot-5 and 245-pounds, Hoffler has the ideal size for a Power-5 defensive end. The film shows a player with a good first step that oftentimes relies on his speed to rush the passer. Non-stop motor. Solid against the run, but still needs some improvement in that aspect. A high-ceiling guy that no doubt has NFL potential. Should develop into a key piece up front, and sooner rather than later.

