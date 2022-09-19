A new running back target has emerged for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

On Sunday, 2023 prospect Jamarion Wilcox announced an offer from the Tigers, becoming just the sixth running back in the 2023 class to have picked up that coveted Clemson offer. He now has more than two dozen in total, including NC State, Louisville, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

"It definitely means a lot to me receiving that offer," Wilcox told All Clemson. "It makes me push harder and harder and I'm grateful that they pulled the trigger."

Wilcox, out of South Paulding High (Douglasville, Ga.), was on hand for the Tigers' 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday and there were several things that stood out about the program, most notably the culture.

"The fans, the love everywhere," Wilcox said. "You could literally step anywhere and there would be a bunch of love coming your way from fans to coaches to former teammates showing love. The facility, it's also really nice. I met with all the coaches there and we all had a great bond together."

Like with so many other high school prospects, it's the family-like feel inside the program that stands out the most for Wilcox. However, there's also another part that really hits home for the young running back, something that head coach Dabo Swinney has been saying since the moment he took over the program.

"Everyone there loves and cares for each other," he said. "They have an important quote that says 'All In' and I love the fact that that's what they are about. My high school also goes by that so to have a school that has a powerful quote like that just amazes me."

The pedigree of running backs coach C.J. Spiller is also a factor for the 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back. Spiller is a former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills and knows what it takes to be successful at the NFL level. Wilcox said he would feel good about placing his future in the hands of Spiller.

'Coach C.J. Spiller is amazing," Wilcox said. "He was also a great back in his days which gains even more trust that I can trust him with my future. He knows what it takes to make it to the big leagues and play with them boys and knowing that gives me a great feeling inside. Our relationship is strong and it's getting stronger every day."

While no date is set, Wilcox said he plans to get back to Clemson at some point this season. He also has no timeline for making a decision, but he does know what he's looking for in a school and Clemson would seem to check all those boxes.

"I'm looking for a great father figure and a great environment, great academic program," Wilcox said. "A place that will prepare me for more than football but also life outside of football. Also teammates that aren't selfish, and care about and respect others."

